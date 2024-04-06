Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 0.2%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.74 and last traded at $59.52. 2,623,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 19,967,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart
Walmart Stock Performance
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,032,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,559,224. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
