Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 0.2%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.74 and last traded at $59.52. 2,623,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 19,967,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $482.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,032,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,559,224. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.