Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.79 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $68.85 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00024815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00016203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,826,674 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.