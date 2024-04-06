Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,068 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $97,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Waste Management by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,576. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

