Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 236,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 246,299 shares.The stock last traded at $1.28 and had previously closed at $1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Waterdrop Stock Down 1.6 %

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $496.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 3.96.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

See Also

