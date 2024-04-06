Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Holdings Boosted by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Waters were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.67.

Waters Trading Up 0.5 %

WAT stock opened at $336.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $363.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

