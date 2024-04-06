Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Fiona Tan Sells 4,884 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,884 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $317,606.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,985.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71.

Wayfair last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Citigroup upped their price target on Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

