Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. 133,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,148,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Wearable Devices Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wearable Devices

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wearable Devices stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Wearable Devices worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

