Wedbush Lowers D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Underperform

Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has $130.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.71.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $158.54 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $165.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

