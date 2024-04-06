Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) vs. Crane (NYSE:CR) Head to Head Comparison

Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Free Report) and Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Weichai Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Weichai Power pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Crane pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Crane pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crane has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weichai Power N/A N/A N/A Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weichai Power and Crane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Weichai Power and Crane’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weichai Power $31.55 billion N/A $1.43 billion N/A N/A Crane $2.09 billion 3.78 $401.10 million $3.69 37.40

Weichai Power has higher revenue and earnings than Crane.

Risk & Volatility

Weichai Power has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crane has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Weichai Power and Crane, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weichai Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Crane 0 2 4 0 2.67

Crane has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.04%. Given Crane’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crane is more favorable than Weichai Power.

Summary

Crane beats Weichai Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, Agricultural Equipment, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company offers engines of trucks, buses, construction and agricultural machinery, and industrial equipment; gearboxes, including transmission, PTO, and auto transmission products; axles for trucks, bus, and construction machinery; hydraulic components, pumps, valves, gears, motors, and powertrain; commercial vehicles and auto parts; and industrial trucks and services. It also provides new energy products, which include electric direct drive system, electric gearbox power system, electric drive axle system, hybrid power system, power battery, and range-extender system; after-market products, including parts, oil, and other products; fuel cell systems and parts and components; agricultural equipment, machineries, vehicles, and related parts; heavy-duty vehicles; and automotive electronics and parts and components; and forklift trucks production, warehousing technology, and supply chain solutions. The company offers its products under the Weichai Power Engine, Fast Gear, Hande Axle, Shacman Heavy Truck, and Linder Hydraulics brands. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts for commercial aerospace, as well as the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for commercial aircraft and fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission-critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, such as lined pipe, fittings and hoses, air-operated diaphragm and peristaltic pumps, instrumentation and sampling systems, valve positioning and control systems, and valve diagnostic and calibration systems; commercial valves; and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial building applications. This segment sells directly to RV, trailer, and truck manufacturers, as well as through distributors and retailers. The company provides its products and solutions to end markets, including commercial and military aerospace, defense, and space; chemical and pharmaceutical production; water and wastewater; non-residential and municipal construction; energy; and other general industrial and consumer-related applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

