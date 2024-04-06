Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.54.

NYSE WLK opened at $160.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average of $134.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a 52 week low of $103.28 and a 52 week high of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Westlake by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Westlake by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Westlake by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Westlake by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

