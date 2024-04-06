Williams-Sonoma’s (WSM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.31.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WSM opened at $309.40 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $319.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,220,619 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,742,000 after buying an additional 213,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile



Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

