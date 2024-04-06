Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $9.69 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $774.34 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.43%.
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
