Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wolverine World Wide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth approximately $8,060,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 193,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 161,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 142,646 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,312,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 255,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $9.69 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $774.34 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.43%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.