Wormhole Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges (W)

Wormhole (W) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Wormhole has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and $493.47 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Solana platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.9401613 USD and is down -5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $469,307,687.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

