Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.94. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.
