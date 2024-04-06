Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on XEL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

