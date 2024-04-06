Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 183,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 642,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on XMTR shares. TheStreet lowered Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Xometry Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $32,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $32,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,243 shares of company stock valued at $444,742. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Xometry by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Xometry by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

