XP Factory (LON:XPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.00

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.83 ($0.17), with a volume of 220213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

XP Factory Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.47.

About XP Factory

(Get Free Report)

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XP Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.