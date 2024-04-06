Yat Tung Lam Sells 153,825 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 153,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $3,473,368.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 798,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,030,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Yat Tung Lam sold 94,329 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $2,123,345.79.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Yat Tung Lam sold 37,733 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $755,414.66.

On Monday, March 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Yat Tung Lam sold 215,364 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $4,936,142.88.

On Monday, February 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 140,255 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,162,750.25.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Yat Tung Lam sold 315,601 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $7,236,730.93.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $2,752,100.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Yat Tung Lam sold 46,321 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,043,148.92.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Yat Tung Lam sold 407 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $9,157.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $2,772,900.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $21.36 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $29,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.