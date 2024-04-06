Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $40,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.10. 1,729,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.28. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

