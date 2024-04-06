Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,597 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $77,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 198,069 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,196,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,480,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 72.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.57 and its 200 day moving average is $129.28. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Barclays decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

