Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III Sells 885 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $14,292.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,329.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zai Lab Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $15.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.10. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $65.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 125.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Zai Lab by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after buying an additional 3,413,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,784,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZLAB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Further Reading

