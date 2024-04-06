Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.80.

ZBRA opened at $290.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after buying an additional 840,169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $108,922,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,569,000 after acquiring an additional 283,542 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

