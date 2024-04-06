Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZG

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ZG opened at $46.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -67.98 and a beta of 1.83. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.