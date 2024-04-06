Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $58.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $46.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.98 and a beta of 1.83. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

