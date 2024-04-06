ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.62. 3,004,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,602,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,822,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,385 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 241,361 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

