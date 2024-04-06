Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CAO Sells $21,309.75 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,475 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $21,309.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,557.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zuora by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Zuora by 207.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 242.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

