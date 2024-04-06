Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $266,961.66 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $266,961.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,883.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $85,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $348,545.12.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 8.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Zuora by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 6.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Articles

