10,909 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Acquired by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 407,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300,442 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,575,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,123,000 after purchasing an additional 306,503 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,193,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

