1,275 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,275 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $170,972,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after purchasing an additional 435,457 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 24,236.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 410,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $84,849,000 after purchasing an additional 408,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.74. 1,318,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,249. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

