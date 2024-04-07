13,404 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Acquired by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6,139.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,459 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,298 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,926,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.07. 3,781,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,267. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

