1,399 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $337,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,176,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.80. 1,073,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.03. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.