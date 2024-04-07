144 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Purchased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,774.83.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $15.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,594.57. 84,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,387. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,549.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,454.25. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $945.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

