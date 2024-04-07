145,954 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Acquired by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 145,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,000. XPO comprises approximately 1.2% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in XPO by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in XPO by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.98. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $129.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

