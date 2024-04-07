15,079 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.46. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

