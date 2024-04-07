15,110 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.05. 506,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,813. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.76.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

