1,545 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 91,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.95. 2,293,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,271. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.47. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

