1,689,411 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Purchased by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,689,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,582,000. Broadstone Net Lease comprises about 2.9% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.90% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,809,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,529 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,455,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 551,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,831,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,766,000 after buying an additional 497,297 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,975,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,259,000 after buying an additional 113,625 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BNL opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.03%.

In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

