180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,393 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after buying an additional 5,483,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,155,000 after buying an additional 1,148,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 52.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after buying an additional 1,476,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after buying an additional 198,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 9.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after buying an additional 348,329 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,121,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,205. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

