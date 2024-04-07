180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MP Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. 2,484,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 2.41. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $28.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.