180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AER. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,363 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in AerCap by 5.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,708,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,127,000 after buying an additional 327,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Trading Up 1.6 %

AER stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.38. The company had a trading volume of 957,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,497. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $88.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

