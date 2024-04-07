180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,040 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,521,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,544. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

