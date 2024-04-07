180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.59. 2,659,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

