180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 522 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.32. 9,085,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,614,780. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

