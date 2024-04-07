180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 669,187.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after acquiring an additional 901,548 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,834,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.20. 639,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,245. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $265.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.89 and a 200-day moving average of $204.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.