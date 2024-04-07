180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,561 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in CyberArk Software by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CyberArk Software by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.51. 348,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,232. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $283.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

