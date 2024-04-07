180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $634,148.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

Crocs Stock Down 0.2 %

Crocs stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.09. The stock had a trading volume of 738,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,618. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.