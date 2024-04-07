180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,519,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.78. 854,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,174. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.90.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.