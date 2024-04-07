18,000 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,748,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,186. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on SPR. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.94.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
