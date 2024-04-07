1,841 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VUG traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

