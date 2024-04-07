2,130 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,130 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.84. 9,631,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,295,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

